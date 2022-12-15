Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,533 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.8% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,091,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,063,719,000 after purchasing an additional 508,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $143.21 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

