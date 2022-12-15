Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,077 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 9.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,091,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,063,719,000 after purchasing an additional 508,976 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

