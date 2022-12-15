Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.2% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $143.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

