Aptinyx Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptinyx in a research note issued on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($0.99) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.02). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aptinyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.
Aptinyx Stock Performance
NASDAQ:APTX opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 27.45 and a quick ratio of 27.45. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Aptinyx
Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.
