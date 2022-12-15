Aptinyx Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptinyx in a research note issued on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($0.99) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.02). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aptinyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Aptinyx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 27.45 and a quick ratio of 27.45. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aptinyx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptinyx by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 152,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aptinyx by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 147,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Further Reading

