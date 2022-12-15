Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,576,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,315 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $138,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 147.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $96.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.31 and a 200-day moving average of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.83.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

