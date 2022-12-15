ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.94.

MT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($42.11) to €38.00 ($40.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($25.79) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($38.95) to €33.00 ($34.74) in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MT opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.22 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

