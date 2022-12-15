argenx SE Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($2.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of argenx in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 12th. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.56) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($15.30) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. The firm had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARGX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $427.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of argenx from €470.00 ($494.74) to €480.00 ($505.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.57.

Shares of ARGX opened at $386.46 on Wednesday. argenx has a 1-year low of $249.50 and a 1-year high of $407.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $373.46 and a 200 day moving average of $366.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 12,565.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after purchasing an additional 46,365 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,592,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,299,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

