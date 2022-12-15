ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPRY opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

In related news, CFO Kathleen D. Scott bought 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.