Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,310.71

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,310.71 ($52.89) and traded as high as GBX 5,044 ($61.88). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 4,993 ($61.26), with a volume of 1,206,140 shares changing hands.

AHT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($67.48) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,825 ($59.20) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($69.32) to GBX 6,000 ($73.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,075 ($62.26).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,731.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,310.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,822.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

