Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Athira Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.95.

Insider Transactions at Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelly A. Romano purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,056.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at $748,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 229.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 241,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at $698,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 39.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 232,280 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 221,450 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

