Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Insider Rachael Robathan Buys 9,584 Shares of Stock

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Rating) insider Rachael Robathan purchased 9,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £19,838.88 ($24,339.20).

Shares of ARR opened at GBX 209 ($2.56) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 199.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 200.48. Aurora Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 178 ($2.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 254 ($3.12). The company has a market capitalization of £160.11 million and a PE ratio of 522.50.

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

