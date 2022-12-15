Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Insider Rachael Robathan Buys 9,584 Shares of Stock

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Rating) insider Rachael Robathan purchased 9,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £19,838.88 ($24,339.20).
Aurora Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of ARR opened at GBX 209 ($2.56) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 199.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 200.48. Aurora Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 178 ($2.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 254 ($3.12). The company has a market capitalization of £160.11 million and a PE ratio of 522.50.
About Aurora Investment Trust
