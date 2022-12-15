Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 36,143.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,855 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 75.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,778 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 753.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 841,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after purchasing an additional 742,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 4,427,000.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 221,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 221,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ALV stock opened at $80.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $108.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 60.41%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

