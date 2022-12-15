Avation (LON:AVAP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.14

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.14 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.23). Avation shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.23), with a volume of 10,324 shares trading hands.

Avation Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 106.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.84. The firm has a market cap of £69.54 million and a PE ratio of 500.00.

About Avation

(Get Rating)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 14 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 23 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned and managed a fleet of 39 aircraft.

