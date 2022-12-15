Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Lifted by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,330,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,681,000 after buying an additional 437,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,980,000 after buying an additional 75,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,570,000 after buying an additional 170,639 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $181.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.56. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $219.41.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

