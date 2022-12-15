Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Position Increased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $778,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $181.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.56. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $219.41.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AVY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

