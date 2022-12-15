Avon Protection (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Trading 9.6% Higher

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 13.09 and last traded at 13.09. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 385 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.94.

Avon Protection Trading Up 9.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of 12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 12.47.

About Avon Protection

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

