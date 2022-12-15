Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance
NYSE AXTA opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 583.7% in the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,317 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,782 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,015 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,343 shares during the last quarter.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.
