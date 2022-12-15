Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

NYSE AXTA opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 583.7% in the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,317 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,782 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,015 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,343 shares during the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.