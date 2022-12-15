B. Riley Comments on Main Street Capital Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Main Street Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, December 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Main Street Capital’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAIN. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

MAIN stock opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 66.53%. The company had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.68 million.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after buying an additional 1,788,197 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,518,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,610,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

