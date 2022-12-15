Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.96.

BNDSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.04 ($1.09) to €1.10 ($1.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.05) to €1.10 ($1.16) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.95) to €0.95 ($1.00) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.05) to €1.05 ($1.11) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Banco de Sabadell to €0.85 ($0.89) in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

Shares of BNDSF opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

