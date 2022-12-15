Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Shares Down 2.7%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 8.15 and last traded at 8.15. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.38.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €7.60 ($8.00) to €9.70 ($10.21) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

