Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.60

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.60 and traded as high as $89.25. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $88.25, with a volume of 325 shares traded.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average of $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

