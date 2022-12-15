BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,224.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,375 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $91.58 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $174.17. The company has a market capitalization of $934.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

