BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($18.97) Per Share

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BeiGene in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of ($18.97) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($19.04). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BeiGene’s current full-year earnings is ($17.69) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($15.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($13.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.83.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $209.24 on Wednesday. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $286.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.40.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,368. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BeiGene by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BeiGene by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 42,417 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 45.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

