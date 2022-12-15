Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

BERY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $61.29 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

