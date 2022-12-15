Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 391,325 shares of company stock valued at $31,823,450. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Best Buy Stock Down 3.9 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.