Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Citigroup upped their target price on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,325 shares of company stock valued at $31,823,450. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

