BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,911.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,300 ($28.22) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.59) to GBX 2,450 ($30.06) in a report on Wednesday.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BHP Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BHP Group by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 337,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 191,567 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

