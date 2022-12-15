BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,911.52.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,300 ($28.22) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.59) to GBX 2,450 ($30.06) in a report on Wednesday.
BHP Group Stock Performance
Shares of BHP stock opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.