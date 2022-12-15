BioVie Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioVie in a report released on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BioVie’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter.

BioVie Stock Performance

BIVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BioVie to $12.00 in a report on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on BioVie from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIVI opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market cap of $375.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. BioVie has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

Institutional Trading of BioVie

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioVie stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.12% of BioVie at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

