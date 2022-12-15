Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

Apple Stock Down 1.6 %

Apple stock opened at $143.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.37 and a 200 day moving average of $149.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.