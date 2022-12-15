BIT Mining Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, December 23rd (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, December 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 23rd.

BIT Mining Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of BIT Mining stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.39. BIT Mining has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

Institutional Trading of BIT Mining

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTCM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BIT Mining by 105.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BIT Mining by 390.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 97,715 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BIT Mining by 36.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. 18.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

