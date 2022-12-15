BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 205.83 ($2.53).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.33) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 285 ($3.50) to GBX 265 ($3.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.70) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 130 ($1.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

