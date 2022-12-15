Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $556.29

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 556.29 ($6.82) and traded as high as GBX 601 ($7.37). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 593.50 ($7.28), with a volume of 192,055 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.05) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 548.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 556.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,854.69.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

