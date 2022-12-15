Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Booking from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,006.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,894.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,909.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 21.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 31.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Booking by 11.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.