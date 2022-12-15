Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.43

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.43 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.73 ($0.02). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,494,002 shares changing hands.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of £10.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.43.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.