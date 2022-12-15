BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner stock opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

