BrainsWay Ltd. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for BrainsWay in a research report issued on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BWAY. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BrainsWay from $8.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

BrainsWay Price Performance

Institutional Trading of BrainsWay

BrainsWay stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.25. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 916,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 58,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BrainsWay by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BrainsWay by 130.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

About BrainsWay

(Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.