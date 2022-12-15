Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.90, but opened at $27.32. Braze shares last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 3,360 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BRZE. Barclays dropped their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 925 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,181,450.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Braze news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 15,053 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $528,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 489,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,202,373.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper bought 925 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,181,450.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 793,347 shares of company stock worth $27,583,572 and have sold 63,062 shares worth $2,067,882. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Braze Stock Down 2.1 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in Braze by 8.1% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Braze during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

