Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Brinker International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Brinker International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Brinker International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Brinker International from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

Brinker International stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.29. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's.

