Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $7.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

BMY stock opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,443. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

