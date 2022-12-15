Brokerages Set F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) PT at $15.00

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.10.

A number of analysts have commented on FNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

In related news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 29.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $1,761,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in F.N.B. by 33.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

FNB opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.08.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

