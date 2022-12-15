Brokers Offer Predictions for Ascot Resources Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ascot Resources in a report issued on Monday, December 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Ascot Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

AOT stock opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$200.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.43. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.24.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

