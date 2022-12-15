Brokers Offer Predictions for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report issued on Sunday, December 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.85) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.95). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $278.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 592.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 509,499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 30.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 762,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 178,232 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,582,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 55,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

