Brokers Offer Predictions for Saratoga Investment Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Saratoga Investment in a report issued on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saratoga Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.43 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 22.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 155.40%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

