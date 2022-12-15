Brokers Offer Predictions for Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 13th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 8.64%.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 4.7 %

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UTI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of UTI opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.2% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 116,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 462.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 40,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.