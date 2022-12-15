Brokers Set Expectations for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year. The consensus estimate for InterContinental Hotels Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for InterContinental Hotels Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IHG. StockNews.com began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.59) to GBX 4,200 ($51.53) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($72.38) to GBX 6,200 ($76.06) in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,510.71.

IHG opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $71.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter valued at $475,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 58.5% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 265.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

