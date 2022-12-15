Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.21. 43,275 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc ( NYSE:BTX Get Rating ) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

