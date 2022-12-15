Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.21. 43,275 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (BTX)
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.