Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,999 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $9,650,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $395,000.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Price Performance

BPAC stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Profile

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

