Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 5.4 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,676,000 after purchasing an additional 224,057 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,997 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,321,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,185 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,200 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $97.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.82.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.