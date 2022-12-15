California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corvex Management LP grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,385,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,343,000 after buying an additional 2,707,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,161,000 after buying an additional 635,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in California Resources by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 717,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,639,000 after buying an additional 576,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,531,000 after purchasing an additional 576,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,244,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after purchasing an additional 452,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 7.81%.

CRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

