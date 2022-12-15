Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on CALX. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $1,769,924.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,953.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,924.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,953.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Calix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Calix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALX opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 105.06 and a beta of 1.64. Calix has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.25 million. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

